HSC Result 2022: Class 12 result to be announced tomorrow at 1 pm

The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (HSC Exam Result News) has announced the date of results. The result of Maharashtra Board XII will be announced tomorrow. The board will announce the resul date officialy soon, Students will be able to view the results of class XII online at 1 pm.

The 10th and 12th standard examinations conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education were conducted offline this year. Exams were not held last year due to the corona outbreak.

Know where to check the results

Students can check the results on the following websites

mahahsscboard.in

msbshse.co.in

mh-ssc.ac.in

mahresult.nic.in

Know how to check the results

Go to the official website of the board.

Click on the link for Class 10th and 12th results.

Enter your roll number.

Then enter your mother's name.

Submit the details and check your result.

