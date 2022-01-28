HSC SSC Exam: Class 10 & 12 exams likely to be postponed, hints Bachchu Kadu

The class 10th-12th exams in March are likely to be postponed. Minister of State for Education Bachchu Kadu has suggested in the meeting that the 10th-12th examinations to be held in March should be held in April. Minister of State for School Education Bachchu Kadu, in an online meeting with the Deputy Director of Education, suggested postponing the March 10th and 12th examinations by one month.

This demand was made during the last two years as the school children were not accustomed to study and writing. The students are also confused due to the difficulties in the exams due to the lack of writing practice of the children as well as the current online-offline confusion about schools in the state.

Therefore, Minister of State for Education Bachchu Kadu suggested that the 10th-12th examinations to be held in March should be held in April. The online meeting was attended by education officers, group education officers and education department officials.