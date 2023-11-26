Huge spat between Jarange Patil and Chhagan Bhujabal

Political parties leave no chance to comment on Maratha reseravtion. NCP member and Chhagan Bhujabal has created flutter by his remarks. He thinks Maratha Community should not get reservation. In a recent OBC Elgar Sabha, Hingolo Chhagan Bhujabal asked goverment to discontinue shinde committee, and the cancel all Kunbi certificates issued in the last two months. After this unusual demand, Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange Patil replied to his remarks.

Manoj Jarange Patil warns Chhagan Bhujabal

He is getting old and due to old age he thinks that he has power, he is wrong. Maratha people have already gone through a lot, stop creating unnecessary fights. He is not aware of what he is saying, if our reservation gets canceled then automatically OBC reservation will also get canceled, as their are no goverment records for OBC's.

Jarange request Maratha community to be polite and protest silently. He also says that I am no one to advice senior people. Amid controversy, Chhagan Bhujbal said he is ready to resgin if his comments are creating any problem.