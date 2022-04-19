Huma Qureshi to play famous chef Tarla Dalal in new film

Huma Qureshi has bagged a new project titled 'Tarla'.

In the film, she will be seen essaying the role of India's famous chef Tarla Dalal.

Excited about bringing the achievements of Tarla Dalal to the big screen, Huma said, "Tarla Dalal reminds me of my childhood. My mom had a copy of her book in the kitchen and would often try many of her recipes for my school tiffin. I also clearly remember the time when I helped mom make Tarla's homemade mango ice cream. This role has taken me back to those sweet childhood memories and I am very thankful to Ronnie, Ashwini and Nitesh for having faith in me to play this awe-inspiring character."

'Tarla' is being directed by Piyush Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari.

For the unversed, Tarla Dalal was an Indian food writer, chef, cookbook author, and host of cooking shows.

She was the first Indian to have been awarded a Padmashree in the culinary skills category in 2007. Her "desi nuskhe" are still a topic of conversation in every Indian household, often given credit for refashioning vegetarian food in India.

( With inputs from ANI )

