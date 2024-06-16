Human Finger in Ice Cream: FSSAI Orders Fortune Dairy To Stop Operations

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) ordered Fortune Dairy to stop its operations at its manufacturing centre in Indapur taluka of Pune after human flesh was found in its ice cream. The authority raided the Indapur unit of the company on Saturday, June 15.

On Wednesday, a Mumbai-based doctor, Brandon Ferrao, discovered a piece of flesh with a nail in a Yummo’s butterscotch ice cream of the parent company Walko QSR Company Pvt Ltd, which he had ordered through the delivery app Zepto. The 26-year-old doctor filed a police complaint at Malad police station after the incident.

Also Read | Mumbai: Human Finger Found in Ice Cream Cone Ordered Online in Malad.

After raiding Fortune Dairy's premises, FSSAI officials asked the manufacturing unit to stop production on Saturday morning (June 15). The production unit is located around 130 kilometres from Pune city in the Loni Deokar area of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

According to the Indian Express report, Mumbai Police are investigating the matter and will find out who the supply chain executive was who delivered to the third-party manufacturer.