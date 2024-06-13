Mumbai: Human Finger Found in Ice Cream Cone Ordered Online in Malad

In the Malad area of Mumbai, a woman found a human finger inside an ice cream cone she had ordered online. She promptly reported the incident to the Malad police station. Subsequently, the police registered a case against the Yummo ice cream company and sent the ice cream for investigation.

The human organ found in the ice cream has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further examination, said Malad Police.

Maharashtra | A woman found a piece of human finger inside an ice cream cone that was ordered online in the Malad area of ​​Mumbai. After which the woman reached Malad police station. Malad police registered a case against the Yummo ice cream company and sent the ice cream for… — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2024

According to a report of Free Press Journal, Malad resident Orlem Brendan Serrao (27), a doctor, was halfway through eating a butterscotch ice cream when he sensed something unusual on his tongue. Upon closer inspection, he discovered a human finger inside the ice cream. The ice cream had been ordered online by his sister.

A senior police official said the finger piece will be sent to the forensic laboratory. The place where the ice cream is manufactured and packed will also be searched. "We have taken it up seriously," he added.