Husband Beaten by Neighbors After Spat with Wife in Solapur

Solapur: A husband, Nagesh Tanaji Salunkhe, 30, was beaten with a bullock cart whip and fists by neighbors while arguing with his wife in their field dwelling in Solapur district. Salunkhe was injured and admitted to the government hospital in Solapur.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning on Salunkhe's farm in Khuneshwar village. Two neighbors intervened upon seeing the couple arguing, as domestic disputes were reportedly regular occurrences. Nagesh's refusal to calm down prompted the neighbors to attack him with the whip, striking him on the head and causing significant injuries.

Salunkhe received initial treatment at the Mohool government hospital before being referred to the Solapur government hospital for further care. Doctors reported he is conscious and undergoing treatment.

