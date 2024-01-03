Husband files police complaint against wife over alleged black magic and assault

A bizarre case has emerged from the Kalewadi area of Pimpri where a woman allegedly used black magic and physical assault to control her husband. The victim, Yogesh Shivaji Apune (33), filed a complaint with Wakad police accusing his wife Sonali (27), her family, and a godman of engaging in these acts. The couple, married for seven years and with an eight-year-old daughter, had a history of marital discord. After a temporary separation, they reconciled through court mediation. However, Apune suspected foul play when he found evidence of black magic practices on his wife's phone.

According to the complaint, Apune overheard conversations between Sonali and a godman, Baba Shinde, from Solapur district. The godman reportedly advised Sonali to mix his nail powder into Apune's food to control his thoughts and behavior.Upon confronting his wife, Apune was allegedly assaulted by her family members - father Gopal Limbarao Shinde (55), mother Shakuntala (50), brothers Anil (25) and Akshay (23), and Shivaji Raut (34). They allegedly entered his house forcefully, assaulted him, and threw chili powder in his eyes.

Following the attack, Apune filed a complaint with the Wakad police. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault, the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.While the wife, her family, and the godman remain at large, the court has rejected their anticipatory bail plea due to the ongoing police investigation.