Hyderabad-Bhusaval Train Services Disrupted: Multiple Trains Cancelled, Diverted Amid Ganeshotsav Rush
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 3, 2025 11:01 IST2025-09-03T11:00:12+5:302025-09-03T11:01:10+5:30
After last week's heavy rains disrupted train schedules in the Hyderabad division, services have once again been hit—this time due to a line block in the Bhusaval division. Several trains have been cancelled, diverted, or short-terminated, causing inconvenience to passengers during the Ganeshotsav festival rush.
Cancelled
The Nizamabad-Pune Express has been cancelled on September 3. Due to the non-availability of rakes, the Jalna-Nagarsol and Nagarsol-Jalna (77621/77622) trains, along with the Nagarsol-Nanded (07282) service, have also been cancelled on September 3.
Diversions
Nizamabad-Pune Express (Sept 6): Will run via Purna, Parbhani, Parli, Latur Road, Kurduwadi, Daund.
Rameshwaram-Okha Express (Sept 5): Will run via Purna, Hingoli, Akola, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Paldhi.
Nanded-Amritsar Sachkhand Express (Sept 7): Will run via Purna, Hingoli, Akola, Bhusaval, Khandwa.
Mumbai-Tapovan Express (Sept 7): Will run via Purna, Parbhani, Parli, Latur Road, Kurduwadi, Daund, Pune, Lonavala, Kalyan.
Short-Terminations
Hingoli-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express (Sept 7): Will run only up to Nagarsol; cancelled between Nagarsol-Mumbai.
Marathwada Express (Sept 7): Will run only between Dharmabad-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; cancelled between Sambhajinagar-Manmad.