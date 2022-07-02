I also got an offer for Guwahati but I follow Balasaheb Thackeray: Sanjay Raut

Commenting on the Maharashtra Political Crisis, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "I also got an offer for Guwahati but I follow Balasaheb Thackeray and so I didn't go there. When the truth is on your side, why fear?"

A new government has come into existence in the state. Eknath Shinde is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra while Devendra Fadnavis is the Deputy Chief Minister. Commenting on this Sanjay Raut said "It is easy to call Fadnavis a former Chief Minister or a future Chief Minister. But I still find it difficult to call him Deputy Chief Minister. The team has a tradition of following the orders of the party. Therefore, we should commend Fadnavis for following the order."

Talking on the political situation in the state, Raut said "Your conscience tells you that you did nothing, you should face the interrogation agencies fearlessly. With the same confidence, I went and came out after 10 hours. I also had a way to go to Guwahati. An attempt was made, we did not go. We are Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray, We stayed with Shiv Sena."