"I don't know if Maharashtra MLAs stayed here or not," says Assam CM

Mumbai: Political developments in Maharashtra have gained momentum. Many dramatic developments are taking place in the state. The revolt of Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde has shown signs of destabilizing the Mahavikas Alliance government in the state. Eknath Shinde is staying with his supportive MLAs at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam. Meanwhile, a shocking statement by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding Shiv Sena MLAs has come to light.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke to ANI, he said "I don't know if Maharashtra MLAs live in Assam at the moment.". At the same time, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam has its own distinct identity as a tourist destination. There are many good hotels in the state. In which anyone can come and live. "I have no idea whether Maharashtra MLAs are coming to Assam and staying in hotels," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Meanwhile, the revolt of Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde has upset the senior leadership of the party. While the number of MLAs leaving Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is increasing, on the other hand, the number of MLAs supporting Eknath Shinde has increased. Eknath Shinde has formed a large group of more than 40 MLAs with Shiv Sena. Therefore, there are signs that the Mahavikas Aghadi government in the state is becoming unstable.



On the other hand, Eknath Shinde was offered to be the Chief Minister of Mahavikas Aghadi as a last ditch effort to quell the revolt and save the government. However, it is understood that Eknath Shinde pushed it away. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said on Wednesday that if Shiv Sena is going to be the Chief Minister then we are going to resign. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde demanded that the NCP and the Congress leave the party and come to power with the BJP. It is being said that Shiv Sena has shown readiness to give the post of Chief Minister to Eknath Shinde as a last ditch effort to retain the government.