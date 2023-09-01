"I don't like BJP with Shinde or Pawar": Sudhir Mungantiwar's response creates buzz in political circles

Eknath Shinde rebelled from the Shiv Sena and joined the BJP, forming the government in Maharashtra. He also took the oath as the Chief Minister. A year later, Ajit Pawar decided to join the BJP-led Shinde government following a split in the NCP. It is being said that the BJP's strength has increased with the inclusion of Eknath Shinde's group and Ajit Pawar's group in power. BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar was asked about this, and his reply is being widely discussed.

Do you like BJP with Shinde or BJP with Pawar? Such a question was asked to BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar. On this, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said, "I don't like BJP with Shinde. And I don't like BJP with Ajit Pawar. I like BJP as a party that serves the country." This statement made by Mungantiwar has become a topic of discussion.

Eknath Shinde, along with Shiv Sena MLAs, created a significant upheaval within the Shiv Sena and the Maha Vikas Aghadi. He subsequently assumed the role of the state's Chief Minister with the BJP's support. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was content with the deputy chief minister's position. A year later, Ajit Pawar also rebelled and chose to join the government, thereby combining the strength of a faction of the Shiv Sena and NCP with the BJP.