I found him at last: Mouni Roy shares first post as a new bride

Actor Mouni Roy is now officially married to Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar.

After tying the knot with Suraj in Goa on Thursday, Mouni took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post for her husband.

"I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends , We're married! Need your love and blessing. Love, Suraj and Mouni," she wrote.

Alongside the note, Mouni posted a few pictures from the wedding ceremony.

Mouni wore a white and red silk saree for the ceremony, while Suraj wore a golden kurta. Their wedding was conducted as per South Indian rituals.

Suraj, too, shared the photos on his Instagram account and expressed his happiness on getting hitched to his best friend.

"27.01.2022-- married my bestfriend and the love of my life. Feel the luckiest man alive," he captioned the post.

Several celebrities including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, and Arjun Bijl attended Mouni and Suraj's wedding.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor