“I Was Working for the Organisation Because…”: Pankaja Munde After BJP Names Her As LS Candidate From Beed
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 14, 2024 05:38 PM2024-03-14T17:38:15+5:302024-03-14T17:39:41+5:30
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, revealing ...
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, revealing the names of 20 contenders from Maharashtra. Notably, the roster includes numerous fresh faces, marking a significant shift in the party's strategy. One notable change involves the replacement of two-term MP Pritam Munde by her sister Pankaja Munde for the Beed constituency. The decision, long speculated, was finalized yesterday.
VIDEO | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's what BJP leader Pankaja Munde (@Pankajamunde) said on being fielded from Beed, Maharashtra.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 14, 2024
"I was there in active politics and will remain to be in it, I was working for the organisation because I could not win in the 2019 (Lok Sabha)… pic.twitter.com/t7Ahnkp2Pi
Expressing gratitude, Pankaja Munde said, "I was there in active politics and will remain to be in it, I was working for the organisation because I could not win in the 2019 (Lok Sabha) elections. My name has featured in the list of candidates released by the party yesterday. I am thankful to the party for giving me this respect."
Pankaja Munde suffered defeat to NCP leader and brother Dhananjay Munde in the 2019 Assembly elections from the Parli constituency. Despite her name being floated for nominations in subsequent elections, such as the Rajya Sabha and Vidhan Sabha, the party did not offer her candidacy. Pankaja Munde publicly expressed her dissatisfaction on multiple occasions. However, she has now been granted the Lok Sabha ticket.
Read Also | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nitin Gadkari, Pankaja Munde Among 20 BJP Candidates from Maharashtra
Meanwhile, Pankaja Munde initially declined the Beed Lok Sabha ticket, choosing to step aside for Pritam Munde. "I will not take my sister's place," she said several times. However, following directives from the BJP leadership, she appears to be prepared to enter the Lok Sabha elections.
Here is the full list of BJP candidates and their respective constituencies from Maharashtra:
Candidate Name
Constituency
Nitin Jairam Gadkari
Nagpur
Piyush Goyal
Mumbai North
Dr Heena Vijaykumar Gavit
Nadurbar (ST)
Dr Subhash Ramrao Bhamre
Dhule
Smita Wagh
Jalgaon
Raksha Nikhil Khadase
Raver
Anup Dhotre
Akola
Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas
Wardha
Sudhir Mungantiwar
Chandrapur
Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar
Nanded
Raosaheb Dadarao Danve
Jalna
Bharati Pravin Pawar
Dindori (ST)
Kapil Moreshwar Patil
Bhiwandi
Mihir Kotecha
Mumbai North East
Murlidhar Kisan Mohol
Pune
Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil
Ahmadnagar
Pankaja Munde
Beed
Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare
Latur (SC)
Ranjeetsinha Hindurao Naik-Nimbalkar
Madha
Sanjaykaka Patil
Sangli
Read Also | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nitin Gadkari Thanks PM Modi, J P Nadda After Being Named BJP Candidate from NagpurOpen in app