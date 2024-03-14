“I Was Working for the Organisation Because…”: Pankaja Munde After BJP Names Her As LS Candidate From Beed

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, revealing the names of 20 contenders from Maharashtra. Notably, the roster includes numerous fresh faces, marking a significant shift in the party's strategy. One notable change involves the replacement of two-term MP Pritam Munde by her sister Pankaja Munde for the Beed constituency. The decision, long speculated, was finalized yesterday.

Expressing gratitude, Pankaja Munde said, "I was there in active politics and will remain to be in it, I was working for the organisation because I could not win in the 2019 (Lok Sabha) elections. My name has featured in the list of candidates released by the party yesterday. I am thankful to the party for giving me this respect."

Pankaja Munde suffered defeat to NCP leader and brother Dhananjay Munde in the 2019 Assembly elections from the Parli constituency. Despite her name being floated for nominations in subsequent elections, such as the Rajya Sabha and Vidhan Sabha, the party did not offer her candidacy. Pankaja Munde publicly expressed her dissatisfaction on multiple occasions. However, she has now been granted the Lok Sabha ticket.

Meanwhile, Pankaja Munde initially declined the Beed Lok Sabha ticket, choosing to step aside for Pritam Munde. "I will not take my sister's place," she said several times. However, following directives from the BJP leadership, she appears to be prepared to enter the Lok Sabha elections.

Here is the full list of BJP candidates and their respective constituencies from Maharashtra:

Candidate Name Constituency Nitin Jairam Gadkari Nagpur Piyush Goyal Mumbai North Dr Heena Vijaykumar Gavit Nadurbar (ST) Dr Subhash Ramrao Bhamre Dhule Smita Wagh Jalgaon Raksha Nikhil Khadase Raver Anup Dhotre Akola Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas Wardha Sudhir Mungantiwar Chandrapur Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar Nanded Raosaheb Dadarao Danve Jalna Bharati Pravin Pawar Dindori (ST) Kapil Moreshwar Patil Bhiwandi Mihir Kotecha Mumbai North East Murlidhar Kisan Mohol Pune Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Ahmadnagar Pankaja Munde Beed Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare Latur (SC) Ranjeetsinha Hindurao Naik-Nimbalkar Madha Sanjaykaka Patil Sangli

