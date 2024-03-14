“I Was Working for the Organisation Because…”: Pankaja Munde After BJP Names Her As LS Candidate From Beed

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 14, 2024 05:38 PM2024-03-14T17:38:15+5:302024-03-14T17:39:41+5:30

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, revealing ...

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, revealing the names of 20 contenders from Maharashtra. Notably, the roster includes numerous fresh faces, marking a significant shift in the party's strategy. One notable change involves the replacement of two-term MP Pritam Munde by her sister Pankaja Munde for the Beed constituency. The decision, long speculated, was finalized yesterday.

Expressing gratitude, Pankaja Munde said, "I was there in active politics and will remain to be in it, I was working for the organisation because I could not win in the 2019 (Lok Sabha) elections. My name has featured in the list of candidates released by the party yesterday. I am thankful to the party for giving me this respect."

Pankaja Munde suffered defeat to NCP leader and brother Dhananjay Munde in the 2019 Assembly elections from the Parli constituency. Despite her name being floated for nominations in subsequent elections, such as the Rajya Sabha and Vidhan Sabha, the party did not offer her candidacy. Pankaja Munde publicly expressed her dissatisfaction on multiple occasions. However, she has now been granted the Lok Sabha ticket.

Meanwhile, Pankaja Munde initially declined the Beed Lok Sabha ticket, choosing to step aside for Pritam Munde. "I will not take my sister's place," she said several times. However, following directives from the BJP leadership, she appears to be prepared to enter the Lok Sabha elections.

Here is the full list of BJP candidates and their respective constituencies from Maharashtra:

Candidate Name

Constituency

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Nagpur

Piyush Goyal

Mumbai North

Dr Heena Vijaykumar Gavit

Nadurbar (ST)

Dr Subhash Ramrao Bhamre

Dhule

Smita Wagh

Jalgaon

Raksha Nikhil Khadase

Raver

Anup Dhotre

Akola

Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas

Wardha

Sudhir Mungantiwar

Chandrapur

Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar

Nanded

Raosaheb Dadarao Danve

Jalna

Bharati Pravin Pawar

Dindori (ST)

Kapil Moreshwar Patil

Bhiwandi

Mihir Kotecha

Mumbai North East

Murlidhar Kisan Mohol

Pune

Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

Ahmadnagar

Pankaja Munde

Beed

Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare

Latur (SC)

Ranjeetsinha Hindurao Naik-Nimbalkar

Madha

Sanjaykaka Patil

Sangli

