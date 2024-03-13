Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nitin Gadkari Thanks PM Modi, J P Nadda After Being Named BJP Candidate from Nagpur

After being named in the BJP’s second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed his gratitude on Wednesday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s national president JP Nadda for reposing their faith in him and clearing him for candidature from Nagpur.

Taking to his official handle on the social media platform X, the Union Minister posted, “Bharatiya Janata Party Central Election Committee has again shown confidence in me by declaring me a candidate from Nagpur. For this, I thank the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, BJP National President Shri @JPNadda ji, and the election committee. In the last 10 years, as an MP, I have tried for the all-round development of Nagpur. I assure that this work will continue in the future also on the basis of public love and support.”

Notably, Nitin Gadkari, a prominent figure in the BJP, hails from Maharashtra and currently serves as the sitting Member of Parliament from Nagpur. He secured victories in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections, reflecting his stronghold in the region.

The BJP recently unveiled its second list of candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, comprising 72 nominees, with 20 candidates from Maharashtra alone. Among the notable mentions in the list, Nitin Gadkari has been nominated to contest from Nagpur, while Piyush Goyal is set to contest from Mumbai North.

Here is the full list of BJP candidates and their respective constituencies from Maharashtra:

Candidate Name Constituency Nitin Jairam Gadkari Nagpur Piyush Goyal Mumbai North Dr Heena Vijaykumar Gavit Nadurbar (ST) Dr Subhash Ramrao Bhamre Dhule Smita Wagh Jalgaon Raksha Nikhil Khadase Raver Anup Dhotre Akola Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas Wardha Sudhir Mungantiwar Chandrapur Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar Nanded Raosaheb Dadarao Danve Jalna Bharati Pravin Pawar Dindori (ST) Kapil Moreshwar Patil Bhiwandi Mihir Kotecha Mumbai North East Murlidhar Kisan Mohol Pune Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Ahmadnagar Pankaja Munde Beed Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare Latur (SC) Ranjeetsinha Hindurao Naik-Nimbalkar Madha Sanjaykaka Patil Sangli

The decision to nominate Gadkari comes after speculations arose when he was not included in the BJP's initial list of 195 Lok Sabha candidates. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had extended an offer to Gadkari to contest under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, criticizing the BJP for supposedly sidelining the senior minister. However, Gadkari dismissed Thackeray's offer as "immature and ridiculous," asserting the BJP's systematic approach to candidate selection.

