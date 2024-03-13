BJP Releases Second List of 72 Candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Fields Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday, featuring 72 names. Among the notable candidates announced in this list are Manohar Lal Khattar, contesting from Karnal, Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur, Piyush Goyal from North Mumbai, and Anurag Thakur from Hamirpur. The list also includes prominent figures such as Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad, BY Raghavendra from Shivamogga, and Sriramulu from Bellary.

BJP releases its second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections pic.twitter.com/bpTvxfMkDr — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

Several sitting MPs have been retained, while others have been replaced. Notably, Pratap Simha has been replaced in Mysuru. Last week, the party had revealed its first list comprising 195 candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, among others.

During a recent central election committee meeting, discussions centered around 99 seats across eight states, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance. The meeting covered constituencies in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Chandigarh.