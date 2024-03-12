Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Releases Second List of Candidates Includes Gaurav Gogoi, Nakul Nath, Vaibhav Gehlot

Congress today released the second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Some of the bigger names like Nakul Nath Vaibhav Gehlot, Pradeep Tamta, Rahul Kaswan and Gaurav Gogoi named in the list. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal while speaking to the reporters said, "In this list, out of the 43 candidates, 10 are General candidates, 13 OBC candidates, 10 SC candidates, 9 ST candidates and 1 Muslim candidate."

Gaurav Gogoi will be contesting from Assam's Jorhat constituency, while Nakul Nath, the son of former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, will be contesting from Chhindwara. Additionally, Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, will be contesting from Jalore.Earlier, the Congress had unveiled 39 candidates for the upcoming elections, including Rahul Gandhi, who is slated to contest from Kerala's Wayanad constituency again. Bhupesh Baghel, the former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, has been nominated to contest from Rajnandgaon. Similarly, the party has not declared any candidate from Ashok Gehlot’s stronghold of Jodhpur. This is the second list released by the Congress party for the Lok Sabha polls. The first list comprised 39 names.