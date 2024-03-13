Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nitin Gadkari, Pankaja Munde Among 20 BJP Candidates from Maharashtra

The much-anticipated Lok Sabha candidate list for Maharashtra has finally been revealed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its second release for the upcoming elections. Amidst the uncertainties within the Grand Alliance, consisting of three major parties, regarding the allocation of positions, BJP has now clarified its stance by presenting the list of candidates.

This announcement features a total of 20 candidates from BJP, signaling changes in the tickets of some incumbent MPs and the introduction of well-known figures from various states to participate in the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP releases its second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections pic.twitter.com/bpTvxfMkDr — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

Nitin Gadkari has been nominated by BJP to represent Nagpur, while Raosaheb Danve has been granted another opportunity to contest from Jalna. The party has decided to re-nominate Sanjay Kaka Patil from Sangli and Sujay Vikhe from Ahmednagar.

Several constituencies have witnessed alterations, including the nomination of Pankaja Munde, a prominent woman leader, from Beed. Sudhir Mungantiwar, a senior leader, is now the candidate from Chandrapur. The list also features Union Minister Piyush Goyal from Mumbai North and Mihir Kotecha from Mumbai North East. Smita Wagh has been introduced as the BJP candidate in Jalgaon, while Anup Dhotre has been nominated from Akola.