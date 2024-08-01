"I Will Not Apologize, Even If I Die," Says Jitendra Awhad Amidst Controversy

NCP workers blocked roads near Viviana Mall in Thane and in Mumbra to protest the attack on Jitendra Awad's vehicle, an MLA from the Sharad Pawar faction. This attack was reportedly fueled by anger over Awad's perceived neglect towards Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje.

On Thursday, Awad maintained his position, declaring that he would not apologize, even if it posed personal danger. He described the incident, stating that it was executed by three armed individuals while he was with four policemen. "They had 40 bullets. We were sitting at the front of the car when we heard something hit it. They escaped before we could react," he recounted, emphasizing that such violence would not frighten him. He respects Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje but will no longer refer to them as kings, insisting that the attackers owe an apology to Maharashtra instead.

In support, former opposition leaders Shanu Pathan and Marjia Pathan also blocked roads in the Amritnagar area of Mumbai. Additionally, activists led by District President Suhas Desai organized a protest outside Awad's home in Thane and in front of Viviana Mall to express their anger over the attack on his vehicle.