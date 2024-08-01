Watch: NCP (SP) Leader Jitendra Awhad's Car Attacked By Swarajya Sanghatana Workers for Criticising Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati

Nationalist Congress Party leader Jitendra Awhad was attacked while traveling to Thane from Mumbai. The incident occurred when three unidentified individuals attacked Awhad’s vehicle.

The assault is believed to be in retaliation for Awhad's recent remarks about former MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati. Sambhajiraje had taken a strong stand against encroachments at Vishalgad, leading to a protest by his organisation. The protest had later turned violent, resulting into damage to residential and other properties in the fort premises.

Jitendra Awhad's Car Attacked in Thane by Swarajya Sanghatana Workers

Following the violence, Awhad criticised Sambhajiraje, sparking outrage among Sambhajiraje’s supporters. Awhad’s car was attacked by three individuals as he was traveling towards Thane. Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati’s Swarajya Sanghatana has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Swarajya Sanghatana released a video featuring a member accepting responsibility for the attack. In the video, the member said, “Jitendra Awhad, you need to test the blood of Yuvraj Chhatrapati to see if it belongs to the Chhatrapati family. If you were a real man, you wouldn’t have run. Your escape is known to all of Maharashtra. The Swarajya Sanghatana takes full responsibility for this attack.”

Awhad had earlier made controversial remarks about Sambhajiraje, stating, “Stop calling Sambhajiraje 'Chhatrapati.' We need to investigate the lineage and blood they claim to carry. A person from the lineage of Shahu Maharaj making such statements that could incite riots cannot be considered a true heir of Shahu Maharaj.”