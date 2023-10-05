I will win Kalyan Lok Sabha seat again with bigger margin in next polls says, Shrikant Shinde

Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde on Tuesday said he will be re-elected with a bigger margin in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections even though some people are "dreaming" of capturing this seat. Speaking to reporters, Shinde, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said Thane district is the bastion of Shiv Sena and it will remain so."Some people are dreaming of capturing the Kalyan seat. But I will be re-elected with a very big margin," Shrikant Shinde said amid speculation that Raju Patil, the lone MLA of MNS, is keen to contest.

Interestingly, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has also staked claims to the Kalyan seat, sources said earlier in the day. The Shinde junior said development works to the tune of more than Rs 1,000 crore are underway in Dombivli, Kalyan, and Ambernath. He said CM Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and the state BJP president will decide seats to be contested for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Maharashtra assembly elections.