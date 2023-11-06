"I would also like to see my son...": Ajit Pawar's mother expresses her desire

Asha Pawar, the mother of NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, exercised her voting rights as polling for 2,359 gram panchayats began in the state on Sunday. This election marks the first in the state since Ajit Pawar rebelled against his uncle Sharad Pawar and joined hands with the BJP-Shiv Sena government.

After casting her vote, Pawar's mother, who is 86 years old, spoke to the media, expressing her wish for her son to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. She said, "Everyone in Baramati loves him; everyone talks about him. Also, being a mother, I feel that my son should become the Chief Minister. I am currently 84 years old, and like others, I would also like to see Ajit Pawar become the Chief Minister in my lifetime."

Elections are being held for 2,950 posts of gram panchayat members and 130 directly elected sarpanch from 2,068 gram panchayats in the state, which are vacant due to reasons such as disqualification, death, resignation, etc. Notably, the elections for panchayats do not use specific election symbols.

These elections are significant, given the intense political rivalries between parties and local leadership, where local-level alliances are formed and broken. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 6.

The NCP split on July 2 when Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government, leading to a division within the party. In response, the group led by party founder Sharad Pawar submitted petitions seeking their disqualification.

The gram panchayat elections in Maharashtra serve as a key political battleground, and Asha Pawar's vote is not only a family matter but also reflects the broader political landscape in the state.

In a candid and straightforward manner, Asha Pawar shared her hope for her son, Ajit Pawar, to lead Maharashtra as the Chief Minister, while the state awaits the results of these crucial gram panchayat elections.