IAS officer posted as secretary in Maharashtra PWD dies after developing allergic symptoms

A 57-year-old IAS officer posted as a secretary in the Maharashtra Public Works Department died after having "allergic symptoms" while having dinner at a south Mumbai hotel, police said on Thursday.

According to an official, the incident occurred on Wednesday night as PWD secretary Prashant Dattatray Navghare was having dinner at a hotel in the Kala Ghoda area.

According to the official, Navghare had "allergic reactions" and passed out while eating dinner.

He was then rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead, according to a police official.

"An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station and a probe is on into the man's death," he added.