If any of my MLA don't want me to be CM, I am ready to resign: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19. This comes amid the ongoing crisis in Maha Vikas Aghadi due to the rebellion by senior party leader and minister Eknath Shinde. Meanwhile, CM Thackeray went live on Facebook and addressed the public.

It's true that I could not meet people in the last few months due to my surgery and health condition. But now, I have started meeting people, said Thackeray. Further the Sena leader said, Some people say that it's not Bala Sahib's Shiv Sena. They should tell what were the thoughts of Bala Saheb. This is the same Shiv Sena that it was at his time 'Hindutva' is our life.

He then addressed the political crisis going on in the state and said,"What is sad and surprising is that my own people are saying they don't want me to be the chief minister. If any of my MLA says that they don't want me to be the chief minister, I am ready to resign. I am not someone who will fight for a chair. I am also getting calls from MLAs who have gone with Eknath Shinde; they are claiming that they were forcibly taken away. When my own people don't want me in the position what can I say. If they had something against me, what was the need of saying all this in Surat, they could have come here and said this to my face. I am okay with any Shiv Sainik becoming the chief minister. The position came to me as a surprise but it is not something I yearn for."

