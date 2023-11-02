"If anything happens to Jarange Patil, Maharashtra will burn": Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament, Sanjay Raut, lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the BJP-led state government regarding the ongoing Maratha reservation issue. Raut issued a warning, stating that if anything untoward were to happen to activist Manoj Jarange Patil, Maharashtra would face further turmoil.

Manoj Jarange Patil has been leading the agitation for Maratha community reservation, and Raut's remarks coincided with the ninth day of Patil's hunger strike in Antarwali Sarathi village. The protests had escalated into violence across the state, with incidents of targeted attacks on MLAs' residences, bus vandalism, and road blockades.

Raut directed his criticism at the central government, expressing concern that while Maharashtra grappled with these issues, Prime Minister Modi was actively engaged in campaign activities. He pointed out the demanding schedules of the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, suggesting that they should prioritize addressing the situation in Maharashtra.

"The decision of Maratha reservation is in the hands of the central government, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is involved in campaigning. Amit Shah is roaming from Chhattisgarh to Mizoram, and Maharashtra is on fire. People are committing suicide in Maharashtra over Maratha reservation. Manoj Jarange Patil’s life is at stake. If something bad happens to his life, Maharashtra will burn," Raut said.

Raut emphasized the urgency of communication between the government and Manoj Jarange Patil, who had been questioning the timeframe for granting Maratha reservation. He called for government representatives to meet with Patil and engage in discussions to address the issue.

“Does the government want to set Maharashtra on fire? Is that what this is all about? PM Modi should at least talk to Manoj Jarange Patil over the phone. Don’t they have time to talk too?” Raut asked.

“Jarange Patil has asked how much time the government needs to give reservation. Is Chief Minister Eknath Shinde giving the answer? It is the duty of the government that a government delegation must meet them. The government should discuss the issue with Jarange Patil,” Raut said.

"Our position on the issue is clear; the demand of the Maratha community should be accepted without jeopardizing the reservation of any tribal, OBC, or other community. It is in the hands of the central government to do this, and the Centre should resolve the issue," Raut added.

"Modi talks about Mann Ki Baat for an hour or so, travels around the world, hugs the leaders of the world, but there is no time to talk to the son of Maharashtra who has put his life on the line. What do Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis do? Are they blessed by Delhi? They should save the life of Jarange Patil," Raut concluded.