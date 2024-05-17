"If BJP Wins, Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray Will Go to Jail": Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of imprisoning opposition leaders, freezing Congress party bank accounts, and splitting Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party for electoral gains. Kejriwal's fiery remarks came during the rally in Bhiwandi, where Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar was also present.

#WATCH | Mumbai: During INDIA alliance rally, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, " When PM Modi came to power in 2014, he made a rule that in BJP, a leader who reaches the age 75 will be made to retire...next year PM Modi will be 75 so naturally he will retire. When I said this at… pic.twitter.com/yzUlgshtj0 — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2024

Kejriwal said, “When PM Modi came to power in 2014, he made a rule that in BJP, a leader who reaches the age 75 will be made to retire...next year PM Modi will be 75 so naturally he will retire. When I said this at first, all the BJP leaders started saying that PM Modi won't retire but PM Modi said nothing. He will retire and Amit Shah will be made the PM...Yogi Adityanath will be removed within 2 months, he won't be (UP) CM anymore and when I said so, no BJP leader said otherwise...if BJP wins on 4th June, Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray will also go to jail.”

Maharashtra to see the last phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. The 5th phase of ongoing polls in the state will be held on May 20 for 13 parliamentary constituencies in Mumbai, MMR and North Maharashtra.