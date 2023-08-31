If BSP chief Mayawati decides to join hands with BJP, I would welcome it: Ramdas Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale said he would welcome if Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati decides to join hands with the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

He, however, said that it was up to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which heads the NDA, to decide about inviting the BSP to become part of the front. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment was talking to reporters in Maharashtra's Jalna before a meeting of his Republic Party of India (Athawale).

Athawale's statements came in the wake of Mayawati earlier in the day ruling out the possibility of joining hands with either the BJP-led NDA or the opposition's INDIA alliance, saying that all parties are eager for an alliance with the BSP. She made the comments in a series of posts on microblogging site X, a day ahead of the INDIA alliance's meeting in Mumbai during which the opposition leaders are expected to chalk out a joint campaign strategy to take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Replying to a question on the BSP, Athawale said, I will welcome if Mayawati joins the NDA. She works for the Dalit community. But it is up to the BJP to decide whether to invite her party to join the NDA. The BJP is fully capable of contesting elections independently in Uttar Pradesh. But even if she joins hands with the Samajwadi Party (SP), there would be no effect on the BJP in the elections, he said.

Athawale extended good wishes to the INDIA alliance for its two-day meeting in Mumbai, and said, I believe in a strong opposition for healthy democracy and wish that it remains robust. He, however, also took a dig at the INDIA alliance, saying that it should remain in the opposition even after the 2024 elections. Referring to the next year's Lok Sabha and Maharashtra assembly elections, he said his party would demand two parliamentary seats and 10-12 assembly seats to contest.

He, however, clarified that his party would not contest elections against the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), saying that the latter also works for the Dalit community.