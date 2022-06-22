"If I had been nominated for Rajya Sabha, this would not have happened in Shiv Sena, says Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hinted at the dissolution of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly amid the current political crisis in the state. He tweeted, "The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha.

Former MP Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati has given his reaction over the political crisis. If I had been nominated for Rajya Sabha, this would not have happened in Shiv Sena, said Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati. Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati said that Eknath Shinde revolted in Shiv Sena and challenged Uddhav Thackeray with more than 35 Shiv Sainiks. But if Shiv Sena had given me the candidature, Shiv Sena would not have been in such a situation today. Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati said that no matter whose government it is, we want it to run smoothly.

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".

