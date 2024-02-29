If I’m Arrested, Crores of Marathas Will Go on Hunger Strike, Says Manoj Jarange

Quota activist Manoj Jarange asserted on Thursday that if he is arrested, crores of Marathas would initiate a hunger strike. Addressing the media at a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, where he is receiving treatment following the conclusion of his recent fast in Antarwali Sarati village, Jalna, Jarange emphasized the Maratha community's ongoing struggle for their rights.

Jarange emphasized that the government still possesses an opportunity to enact the proposed sage soyre (blood relatives of Kunbi Marathas) draft notification, a move that would be highly appreciated by the community. The draft notification, issued in January, aims to provide certificates to eligible Kunbi (OBC) Marathas.

Furthermore, Jarange reiterated his opposition to the recent allocation of a 10 percent quota to the Maratha community by the Maharashtra legislature under a special category. The activist has faced criticism for employing harsh language against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, accusing the BJP leader of attempting to harm him.

On Tuesday, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar instructed the state government to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a thorough inquiry into Jarange's statements concerning Fadnavis.

The Maratha community and I will not give up the demand of quota for the relatives (of Marathas who have Kunbi certificates), even if I am put in jail. It seems the report (of SIT) is about to get ready before the inquiry. No matter wherever they keep me, I am ready to go anywhere, he said.

I am not greedy even for a single rupee. Let them arrest me. The route by which I will be taken to jail, they (government) will find crores of Maratha community members sitting on hunger strike along the route, Jarange added. They (those in the government) expect that we should talk to them respectfully. When our people are getting arrested without any fault, why should we? What was the reason that curfew was imposed in Antarwali Sarati? he asked.

Jarange said the 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community is acceptable if facilities for the SEBC (Social Economic Backward Class) are included in it.

