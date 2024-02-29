I’m Okay With 10% Maratha Reservation but…, Manoj Jarange Puts Forward New Demand

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil has been taking a strong stand against the government's handling of Maratha reservations. Recently, he went on a hunger strike to make sure the government pays attention to the Maratha community's demand for reservations. Later on due curfew was announced he declared chain hunger strike.

Today while talking to media Manoj stated that, "I'm a farmer from a rural area, and I am not afraid of anyone. I'll keep fighting for reservations, whether it's in jail or anywhere else. A strong approach is needed from the government." Patil even suggested using symbolic acts like " if our reservation is approved then we will be dancing with a sword on your shoulder." He expressed his determination, saying, "No matter where I am, the paths I take will be filled with people. I'm not guilty; I'm fighting for society. I've dedicated my whole life to this cause." Despite facing challenges, Patil is pushing for substantial reservations for the Maratha community.

Patil clarified his stance on reservations, stating, "If there's reservation in OBC, it should be 27%, and Marathas should get a share in that. I'm okay with 10% Maratha reservation, but it should be within the OBC quota. We need facilities for our children in central institutions." Addressing concerns about potential betrayals, Patil emphasized, "I'll never betray the Maratha community. We need unity and should avoid getting angry. If there are conspiracies or conflicts, we'll take legal action against the government."

He also talked about political figures, saying, "Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis isn't my enemy. The government should implement this reservation." Patil is ready to engage in dialogue with those in power and is prepared to defend against any allegations. Facing opposition from certain leaders, Patil remained firm, stating, "Maratha MLAs and leaders may create a fuss. Even if they speak against us, I'll respond."

