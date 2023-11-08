"If Maratha leaders don't cooperate now, then....": Manoj Jarange Patil on Maratha-OBC issue

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal has been consistently targeting the Maratha community. In order to prevent Marathas from obtaining reservations, a conspiracy is being carried out, and for the purpose of countering this conspiracy, Maratha leaders need to stand united with the society, said Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange Patil."If Maratha leaders don't cooperate now, then community will never forgive you," Jarange further said.

Manoj Jarange Patil, currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in the city, addressed reporters on Tuesday. He stated, "Our primary demand is the inclusion of the Maratha community in the OBC category. To address this demand, the state government has expanded the committee chaired by Justice Sandeep Shinde, and the outreach has extended across the state. Since then, evidence indicating that the Maratha community is part of the Kunbi community statewide has begun to emerge. We have always been part of the OBC. However, our rights have been neglected for a significant period. Now that we are demanding our rights, minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who is an OBC leader, has been speaking hatefully about the Maratha community for the last few days. I don't understand why they are so angry with the Marathas. They are trying to create a rift between the Maratha and OBC communities. This will not fulfil Bhujbal's intentions to create tension between the two communities," Jarange Patil said.

"To prevent conflict between the Maratha and OBC communities, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister should help Bhujbal understand," Jarange Patil said.