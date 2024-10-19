“If Sanjay Raut Is Controlling Uddhav Thackeray...”: Nana Patole Amid MVA Seat-Sharing Talks

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 19, 2024): Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole addressed Sanjay Raut's remarks on seat-sharing discussions within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, stating that if Raut is controlling Uddhav Thackeray, it is their issue.

Speaking to reporters, Patole said, "If Sanjay Raut is controlling Uddhav Thackeray, that is their issue. We have the responsibility of telling the reality of our leaders, and we are doing that. We do not want to speak about what Sanjay Raut does." He clarified that his leaders are Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, while the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is Sharad Pawar. "Sanjay Raut is the leader of Uddhav Thackeray. Our leaders are Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, and the leader of the NCP is Sharad Pawar. In the seat-sharing committee, neither Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Mallikarjun Kharge, nor Rahul Gandhi are present. But the committee has been formed at the orders of these leaders," Patole added.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, along with fellow MP Vinayak Raut and Congress election in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, visited Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree for discussions on seat-sharing. Raut confirmed that discussions, which had been paused for two days, would resume at 3 p.m. He stated, "We decided that by late night, the discussions will be completed, and our seat-sharing will be finalized. The Samajwadi Party is with us, and yesterday talks were held between Uddhav Thackeray and Akhilesh Yadav."

Ramesh Chennithala also commented on Uddhav Thackeray's health, stating, "I met Uddhav Thackeray today. He was in the hospital recently, so I went to inquire about his health. He is now fine, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi is also in good shape." He affirmed that there are no differences within the MVA and that they are united. "We will have discussions on seat-sharing again at 3 p.m. today," he added.

Maharashtra's assembly elections are set for November 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23, prompting political parties to prepare for what is expected to be an unprecedented electoral contest.