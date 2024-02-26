"If Things Go Beyond Limit.." CM Shinde's Conversation with Nana Patole Grabs Attention

Mumbai: The budget session of the state government began today and the Chief Minister, MLAs, and ministers were present in the legislature. Today is the first day of the session and on the eve of the session itself, the opposition boycotted the tea party and attacked the government. Meanwhile, a conversation between Congress state president Nana Patole and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has surfaced on social media. According to reports, the conversation is believed to be related to Jarange Patil's agitation.

"There is a conspiracy to kill me by poisoning me with saline, there is a conspiracy to eliminate me," Jarange Patil had alleged. The chief minister and the two deputy chief ministers made their stand clear at a press conference. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also spoke for the first time about the government's stand in strong words, he said, adding that no one is above the law. "Those responsible for disturbing law and order will not be forgiven and the government's patience should not be seen to be exhausted," the chief minister had warned. Later today, a video surfaced from outside the Legislative Assembly.

Also Read | Maratha Agitations: Manoj Jarange Patil Should Avoid Taking Extreme Stand, Says Bacchu Kadu

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Nana Patole are seen talking near the steps of the legislature. At that time, Nana Patole is said to be commenting on Jarange's agitation or the political situation in the state. Chief Minister Shinde seems to have given a clear answer to Nana Patole's question. "If things go out of control, I'll do what needs to be done. Chief Minister Shinde seems to have replied. "It was fine as long (he) was a social worker" Chief Minister Shinde seems to have said.

