Maratha Agitations: Manoj Jarange Patil Should Avoid Taking Extreme Stand, Says Bacchu Kadu

Manoj Jarange Patil has been aggressive on the issue of the Maratha reservation. He criticized State Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. After this, Manoj Jarange Patil once again took an aggressive stance and said that he would take the next decision in the next two hours and it would be time for Fadnavis to repent.

Bachchu Kadu has reacted to Jarange's statements. He has warned against taking an extreme position. "Some people are doing this to deliberately turn the protest around. But we shouldn't fall prey to it," he said. "Manoj Jarange-Patil has worked hard. We have started a protest honestly. People believe in him. Some people are doing this to deliberately turn the protest around. But we shouldn't fall prey to it."

"It would be wrong to accuse one person and change the course of the movement. We are together. But he shouldn't take such an extreme stand because people trust you. Some forces are working to make this look different. Don't fall prey to those forces. Jarange Patil should stop taking the extreme stand. The issue of Baraskar and Prahar is over."

Jarange has said, "People respect when we do work. Devendra Fadnavis should stop such businesses. We want to defeat Devendra Fadnavis now. They don't want their dream to come true. We will put them in trouble in the state and the country. Don't see the end of the people." Manoj Jarange questioned what kind of manliness there was in running the government by imposing a curfew, saying that they do not have the guts, they work under the guise of the police. Manoj Jarange has since decided to return to Antarwali Sarati. "We will go there and hold a meeting and take the next decision," he added. Manoj Jarange appealed to the protesters to remain calm.