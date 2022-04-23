'If you have courage, impose presidential rule', Sanjay Raut challenges BJP

Since MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana decided to go to Matoshri and recite Hanuman Chalisa, Shiv Sainiks have also started preparations. The Rana couple made it clear at a press conference on Friday that they would go to Matoshri at 9 am and recite Hanuman Chalisa. After that, Shiv Sainiks got angry and have been crowding outside the residence of Rana family at Khar since this morning. Shiv Sainiks have become aggressive and loud sloganeering is also going on.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Sanjay Raut has leveled serious allegations against the BJP. Our hands are tied because the government is ours. I have just spoken to the Chief Minister. Don't threaten us to impose President's rule, Shiv Sena is not afraid of threats like ED, CBI. Sanjay Raut has made a serious allegation that BJP is playing the game by putting forward the women. Also, the Rana couple should stay in their limits You enter our house, then how can Shiv Sainik remain silent. This is the spontaneous response of Shiv Sainiks, said Sanjay Raut.

"If you try to break into our house, remember that you also have houses," Raut warned. No one has control over Shiv Sainiks now, nothing has started yet. Sanjay Raut has supported the aggression of Shiv Sainiks, saying that what happened in Mumbai in two days is not only an outburst of Shiv Sainiks but also an outburst of common sentiments.