IFUWA's Two Day International Conference on 'Sustainable Future' Kicks Off in Pune, Dr Vandana Shiva Present as Keynote Speaker

Pune: "There is a need for women to contribute to environmental conservation. The power of regeneration lies in earth and women. We are connected to the earth through food. Care should be taken to ensure that the poison of chemical farming does not go into the stomach from food. We need this conference to send a message of working together. We can play an important role in shaping the future," Stated environmental expert Dr Vandana Shiva at the two-day international conference organized by the Indian Federation of University Women's Associations (IFUWA)

The conference was inaugurated in Pune on Friday, March 1st. The theme of the conference is 'Working Together for a Sustainable Future'. Ujjwala Chakradev Vice-Chancellor, of SNDT University, inaugurated the conference. President of The Indian Federation of University Women's Association Dr Ranjana Banerjee and entrepreneur Meher Padamji were present at the event.

Representatives from India, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan are participating in the conference. Dr. Meera Bondre, Vice President, University Women's Association-Asia; Ujjwala Shinde, President, University Women's Association, Pune; Secretary Kalyani Bondre, Treasurer Adv. Prema Kulkarni, Associate Representative Neelam Jagdale, Abeda Inamdar, and others were present. Kalyani Bondre hosted the event.

Dr. Shiva said, "There is huge biodiversity on earth, it should be preserved. Various disorders, from Alzheimer's and autism, are caused by the lack of environmental protection. The use of fertilizers and pesticides has increased. Every micro-organism has intelligence. Energy comes from the sun. Photosynthesis gives energy to the plant and so on. Therefore, nature should not be allowed to die. In the past, the land was not private, it belonged to everyone. There is a need for non-violent farming. There should be room for insects, ants, and organisms. Organic farming is non-violent farming. If organic farming is used for agriculture, then nature will remain intact. Agriculture without farmers and food without farmers are wrong ideas. If entropy is preserved, pollution and climate change can be overcome.:"

Furthermore, Meher Padamji said, "Industries should come forward for clean energy, clean air, clean water. It will be useful for a better future. In India, burning the remaining part of grass and crops is dangerous. Energy should be produced from it. Fuel industries should treat wastewater. Industries will not be able to survive in a society that is not working for sustainability".

