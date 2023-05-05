IIT Bombay gears up to host 45 students from Punjab under Yuva Sangam initiative

Under the 'Yuva Sangam' initiative of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB), IIT Bombay is set to host 45 students from Dr B.R. Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar, Punjab. This marks the first time such an event will take place.

On May 7, 2023, the delegates will reach Mumbai and be received by the Deputy Director (Academic and Infrastructure Affairs), Prof. S. Sudarshan, at the Institute. They will stay in the IIT Bombay campus from May 7 to May 12, 2023.

During their weeklong stay, the students will explore Mumbai and visit famous sites such as the Bombay Stock Exchange, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Gateway of India, Kanheri Caves, and Vidhan Bhawan. The Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, will also interact with the students and address them during a session at Raj Bhavan on May 9, at 2 pm.

The IIT plans to host various activities, including interactive sessions, sports events, and serving traditional Maharashtrian food to the visiting students to promote cultural exchange.

Launched by Prime Minister Modi, the Yuva Sangam programme envisages the participation of 1000 youngsters from 23 States & UTs of India. Maharashtra has been paired with Punjab. 35 youth from Maharashtra and 10 from Dadra-Nagar Haveli, Daman-Diu will travel to NIT Jalandhar from May 12 to 19, 2023.

The educational trip will offer a comprehensive and diverse encounter across five major categories: Tourism, Traditions, Development, Technology, and People-to-people engagement.