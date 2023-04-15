Illegal cattle trafficking exposed in Nashik; Minister Bhuse takes action

A few months ago, Dada Bhuse, a Shiv Sena Shinde group leader and state minister, apprehended a thief and handed him over to the police. A video of the incident went viral, in which Bhuse was seen slapping an individual. Recently, Bhuse was reported to have chased a vehicle and slapped the driver.

Minister Dada Bhuse's vehicle was tackled by another vehicle which then sped away. Bhuse pursued the vehicle, and upon catching up, discovered that it was transporting cattle.

A pick-up vehicle hit the vehicle of Nashik Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse and attempted to flee. Bhuse chased the vehicle and apprehended the driver on the road. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle was illegally transporting cattle. Bhuse handed over the vehicle to the police, and a video of the incident has become viral on social media. The incident occurred when Bhuse was en route to a rural area. The incident highlights the issue of illegal cattle trafficking.

There have been rumours circulating about the illegal transportation of sand, cattle, and timber in the Nashik district, and citizens are demanding increased night patrolling and legal action against unauthorized traffic.