Illegal gas refilling station busted in Pune

After receiving confidential information from a senior police officer, the authorities took action against an illegal gas refilling station located at Tukainagar in Vadgaon Budruk, Pune. The station was found to be refilling commercial gas with domestic gas from Hindustan Petroleum Gas and Bharat Petroleum Gas, violating the Essential Commodities Act.

The Social Security cell and Crime Branch officers discovered some individuals in possession of HP Gas and Bharat Petroleum Gas Company residential and commercial gas cylinders that had been illegally acquired in violation of the Necessary Commodities Act during a raid on the crime scene.

Four individuals were taken into custody while transferring gas from a domestic gas cylinder to a commercial cylinder using a refilling pipe. The authorities have registered a case against them under Sections 285, 286, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act.

The seized goods from the accused, including household items, were valued at Rs 17,22,700. The police also confiscated 114 gas cylinders, two three-wheeler trucks, one four-wheeler truck, and other materials used for commercial purposes. The Sinhagad police are continuing their investigation into the matter.