IMA predicts rainfall in parts of Maharashtra from March 5-7

The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) has predicted sporadic light showers at many places in the state. At present, there is significant increase in the minimum temperature, the average Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha are expected to receive light rains on March 5 and 7. At presnt Pune is feeling chilly as the minimum temperature is low in the morning and evening.

Most of the places in Konkan, Goa, and Vidarbha have seen a slight increase in the maximum temperature compared to the average. Since the minimum temperature in Pune has been around 16 degree for the past few days. Also since the weather is cloudy throughout the day, it is seen that there is no problem of hot sun in the afternoon.

Additional director general of IMD Dr.Krishnanand Hoslikar said, Currently Pune's weather is experiencing something different. On one hand, it is also feeling the drizzle and on the other hand, the sun is getting hotter in the afternoon. Cloudy weather is seen in parts of the state.