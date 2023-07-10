IMD forecasts thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in Vidarbha region

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 10, 2023 11:47 AM

ir="ltr">The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "yellow alert" for Nagpur city and the Vidarbha region for the next four days starting Monday, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in some isolated areas.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms with lightning are expected to occur at isolated locations on Monday and Tuesday throughout Vidarbha. The alert has been extended to Wednesday and Thursday, with heavy rainfall predicted for certain areas.

However, the IMD's previous alerts over the past five days proved to be inaccurate, as the rain-bearing clouds only opened up over the city last night. Nonetheless, this rainfall helped reduce the backlog of the month from 35% to 20%. The skies remained overcast during the day, with minimal rainfall until early evening.

The IMD states that favorable conditions for rain are developing not only in Vidarbha but also in neighboring states such as Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. A low-pressure system with cyclonic circulation has formed near Rajasthan, contributing to the possibility of rainfall. Additionally, a favorable condition has formed on the western side, which could result in rain here. From June 1 to July 9, the city recorded 215.5 mm of rainfall.

Currently, Bhandara and Gondia, known as the rice bowls of Vidarbha, have received 15% and 12% more rainfall, respectively. This additional rainfall has been beneficial for paddy crops that require ample water supply.