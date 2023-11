IMD issues hailstorm warning in Vidarbha

Maharashtra experienced unseasonal rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms on Sunday morning, providing unexpected relief from persistent poor air quality. The Mumbai city and its suburbs remained cloudy with light showers in the evening, marking a welcome change in weather conditions.

According to IMD experts, Vidarbha has been forecasted to get heavy rainfall with hailstorms on 27th November. Rainfall amounts ranging from 64.5 to 115.6 mm have been reported in the area. The temperature has already dropped to 16 degrees in Marathwada, the central part of the state. However, when there will be a significant drop in temperature in Mumbai.

On Monday, an official reported that unseasonal rains affected six districts in Marathwada, with Jalna experiencing the highest rainfall at 132.25 mm. The unexpected showers occurred in 107 revenue circles across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, and Beed on Sunday.