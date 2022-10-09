IMD issues yellow alert for parts of Maharashtra for next three to four days

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday gave a yellow alert for parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and over Konkan, for the next three to four days. "Mostly for the entire of Maharashtra, there are expectations of thundershowers, associated with isolated heavy rainfall. Thunderstorm warning- yellow warning- given for parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and over Konkan, for the next 3-4 days," IMD Mumbai Nitha TS, Scientist-C had told ANI. Several parts of Mumbai faced waterlogging due to incessant heavy rainfall on Saturday morning.

"Generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershower in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours," India Meteorological Department had said on Saturday morning. IMD on Saturday had predicted that Mumbai touched a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature likely to be 26-degree celsius.