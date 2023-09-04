IMD issues yellow alert for Pune and multiple districts of Maharashtra

After a prolonged dry spell, relief is in sight for Pune and several districts in Maharashtra as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a yellow alert. Pune district is expected to experience heavy rainfall in its ghat areas over the next three days, namely September 5, 6, and 7.

The announcement brings hope to residents and farmers, as the region has been grappling with a prolonged absence of significant rainfall, raising concerns for agricultural crops. Water levels in dams supplying water to Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have also been notably lower compared to the same period last year.

Beyond Pune, the IMD has extended the yellow alert to various other districts across Maharashtra, including Kolhapur, Satara, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurga, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal. These districts should also brace for potentially heavy rainfall during the specified period.