IMD issues yellow alert for several Maharashtra districts, check details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a significant weather advisory for Maharashtra, forecasting heavy rains and thundershowers in most parts of the state over the next 24 hours. A yellow alert has been sounded in Marathwada, Vidarbha, and select districts of north Maharashtra.

The IMD has predicted a surge in monsoon activity as a low-pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal moves towards the northwest Bay of Bengal, expected to intensify into a very severe low-pressure area within the next 23 hours. This development has prompted the issuance of a yellow alert for Vidarbha, North Maharashtra, and Marathwada, as the monsoon is poised to become active again in the state for the next three days.

Marathwada is expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning today, with the possibility of rain at isolated locations. Vidarbha should prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall. Additionally, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada may experience thunderstorms with gusty winds at isolated spots.

The Konkan and Goa regions are also on alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall from September 15 to 17, particularly in Raigad, Sindhudurg, and Ratnagiri districts. Central Maharashtra's Ghat region is expected to receive rainfall on September 15, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall anticipated on September 16 and 17.

As these weather conditions prevail, authorities urge residents to take necessary precautions. Farmers, in particular, are anxiously awaiting the much-needed rainfall to safeguard their standing crops in the fields.