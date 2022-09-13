IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai tomorrow, heavy downpours expected for next 2 days

Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Mumbai in coming days as per weather departments prediction. In its forecast, the regional IMD has also predicted the "possibility of thunderstorms at isolated places towards evening/night". The city in general will see a cloudy sky throughout the day.The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Mumbai, and its adjoining Pune, Thande, Palghar and Raigad for Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara will stay on ‘Orange’ alert on Tuesday in view of heavy rain forecast. Mumbai city, its suburbs, Konkan, and Goa are likely to receive heavy to very heavy downpour in the next two days, according to a private weather forecasting firm. “Rains are only expected to increase around September 15 - wherein heavy showers may be seen in some parts of the city,” Skymet weather wrote in its forecast. Rains will start to recede from Friday onwards, it added.The four colour codes for rain warnings are green (no risk), yellow (low risk), orange (medium risk), and red (high risk) (heavy rain).