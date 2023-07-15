IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai, warning issued to fishermen

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts of Maharashtra including Mumbai Thane, Palghar, Raigarh, and others. It has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for the next five days in Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Ratnagiri, etc. The weather office has also warned fishermen not to venture out in the sea for the next five days. "Squally weather with strong wind speeds expected in various sea regions over the next 5 days. Take necessary precautions and stay safe out at sea!"

Today, the high tide is expected at 1059 hrs, with a height of 4.07 mtr. Another high tide is anticipated at 2237 hrs, with a height of 3.36 mtr. The low tide is scheduled for 1700 hrs, with a height of 2.10 mtr. These tidal variations can impact coastal areas, and residents and fishermen should exercise caution while venturing into the sea. Looking ahead, tomorrow's tide schedule for the next day, 16 July, shows a low tide at 0446 hrs, with a height of 0.93 mtr. It is advisable to keep track of the tide timings if you plan any activities along the coastline.

The average rainfall from yesterday, 14 July, 0800hrs, to today, 15 July, 0800hrs, was recorded in various areas. The City Center (CT) experienced rainfall measuring 48.67 mm, while the Eastern Suburbs (ES) received 47.56 mm of rainfall. The Western Suburbs (WS) witnessed a slightly higher amount of rainfall with 57.63 mm. These rainfall figures indicate significant precipitation over the last 24 hours, contributing to the wet weather conditions observed in the city and its surroundings.Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and warnings from local authorities. It is recommended to carry umbrellas, raincoats, and other necessary items to stay protected from the rain.