IMD predicts rain with strong winds in Maha for two days

The India Meteorological Department has forecast two days of rain with gusty winds in the state. Maharashtra is likely to receive unseasonal rains with strong winds from April 21. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of two days of rain with strong winds in the state from April 21 due to westerly cyclones and formation of low pressure areas.

The meteorological department has forecast rains from April 21 in Konkan, Central Maharashtra and Marathwada. Talakkonam, including Marathwada, is expected to be hit harder by the storm. Rain with strong winds is also forecast in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

According to the meteorological department, rains are also expected in some parts of Central Maharashtra from April 21. Rain is expected in Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Solapur. It is likely to rain with strong winds all over Vidarbha. Rains are also expected in Osmanabad, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani in Marathwada.

Meanwhile, some parts of the state will receive showers with strong winds from April 21, but the meteorological department has forecast heat waves in Chandrapur and Akola in Vidarbha today. The temperature will drop from tomorrow, April 20.