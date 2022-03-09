IMD predicts rainfall in Maha, hail precipitation; check details

Due to the continuous change in the weather, the state has been warned of hailstorms along with rains. Due to this changing weather, it was cloudy in Mumbai on Tuesday. The maximum temperature is being recorded above the average in the state and the rain warning given to the state is also maintained. The meteorological department has also forecast hailstorms in some parts of the state. In the last 24 hours, rain has been recorded at sparse places in Konkan, Goa and Central Maharashtra. Dry weather was reported in Vidarbha and Marathwada. In Konkan Goa, the maximum temperature in sparse places increased significantly compared to the average. There has been a slight increase temperature in sparse places in Vidarbha. In Central Maharashtra, the maximum temperature in sparse places has decreased slightly compared to the average.

March 9: Rains in Konkan, Goa. There will be thunder and lightning. Rain and hail will fall in Central Maharashtra and Marathwada. There will be thunder and lightning in Vidarbha too.

March 10 and 11: Rains are likely in Konkan, Goa, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.

Due to climate change, light to moderate rain with thundershowers and strong winds is expected in Maharashtra, Gujarat, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh from Kerala coast to Konkan coast till March 10. There is a possibility of hail on March 9 in Marathwada. - Krishnananda Hosalikar, Senior Scientist, Indian Meteorological Department