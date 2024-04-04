IMD Warns of Heat Wave in Thane: Maximum Temperature Set To Hit 38 Degrees Celsius

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather forecasts for Thane city. As per the latest updates from the weather agency, Thane can expect a minimum temperature of approximately 23 degrees Celsius, with the maximum temperature potentially reaching up to 38 degrees Celsius for the current day. This marks a slight increase from yesterday's maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius. Additionally, relative humidity is anticipated to be around 55%, contributing to the overall weather conditions.

Looking ahead, the IMD predicts partly cloudy skies in Thane, especially towards the afternoon or evening hours. The minimum temperature is anticipated to increase slightly to around 24 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is forecasted to decrease to about 36°C compared to today's highs.

As per the extended outlook, the minimum temperature on April 7 is projected to be 23 degrees Celsius, and the maximum is expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius. The IMD indicates that temperatures in Thane are likely to remain within a similar range until April 9.

